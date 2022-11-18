Turning lemons into Thanksgiving meals

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Maybe you’ve heard the saying, turning lemons into lemonade. Well, two elementary school students are squeezing a little more out of the fruit, turning lemons into full Thanksgiving meals.

It all starts with some lemonade.

“Most people want pink,” said 3rd grader Ansleigh Moore. “I think regular is out of style now.”

It’s their second year in business. Sometimes sisters working together can be challenging. Out here, however, they put that sibling rivalry aside.

“Most of the time, I pour, but sometimes she beats me to the stand, so she gets to pour it,” said 4th grader Alyssa Moore.

Two Dadeville sisters are using money from their lemonade stand to buy Thanksgiving meals for less fortunate families. (WSFA)

“When we’re not doing the lemonade stand, it gets kind of rough,” said Ansleigh.

This is about much more than them.

“When we begged my mom to do a lemonade stand, she said instead of keeping the money, why don’t we donate it and give it to people for Thanksgiving,” said Alyssa.

“We’re just buying food for Thanksgiving families, for people who can’t afford Thanksgiving and have had a rough time so far,” said Ansleigh.

Two Dadeville sisters are using money from their lemonade stand to buy Thanksgiving meals for less fortunate families. (WSFA)

You can only imagine how mom feels, watching from a distance.

“My heart is full,” said the girl’s mother, Jeanine Moore. “We are proud of all of their accomplishments, but when you’re doing kingdom work, this is what it’s all about.”

As the cash comes in, the job is only halfway done. Last year they fed eight families full meals. This year the girls will take the cash to the grocery store with the goal of feeding even more.

“I take the list and push the cart,” said Alyssa.

A simple glass of lemonade and some little girls with big hearts make sure everyone has a warm Thanksgiving meal.

Two Dadeville sisters are using money from their lemonade stand to buy Thanksgiving meals for less fortunate families. (WSFA)

“It makes me feel really happy,” said Ansleigh.

They may not realize it now, but they’re spreading happiness in Tallapoosa County.

