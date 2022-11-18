Volunteers needed for Montgomery Meals on Wheels this Thanksgiving

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery-area Meals on Wheels program is in desperate need of volunteers.

The group works to supply homebound senior citizens with nutritious meals directly on their doorsteps.

The Montgomery Area Council on Aging operates the program year-round, but one day is unlike the rest.

“This is going to be a Thanksgiving meal with all of the trimmings and all of the beautiful desserts,” said Donna Marietta, CEO of MACOA.

For the first time, the group will be making hundreds of Thanksgiving meals themselves, and they need volunteer drivers to get those meals into the hands of older adults.

The need for volunteers is always great. The group has 36 routes to get food to 428 seniors every day, but the holidays present additional challenges.

“Many of our volunteers are making family plans out of town,” Marietta said.

The demand for drivers will certainly be felt on Thanksgiving Day. Around 250 meals will be going to older adults in the community.

If you cannot help this Thanksgiving, MACOA is also pleading for volunteers around Christmas. Five hundred bags of nonperishable food will be sent out on Dec. 15. But perhaps the greatest gift you can provide a senior citizen is your company.

“Those volunteers become good friends with the seniors that they visit each week or every other week. They just really begin to bond and it’s a great friendship,” Marietta said.

People who would like to volunteer with the Meals on Wheels program are asked to call the Montgomery Area Council on Aging at 3340263-0532. You can also register online.

