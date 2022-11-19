Advertise
ALSDE releases first state report card since pandemic

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time since the pandemic, the Alabama State Department of Education has released a report card on schools and school systems.

The state as a whole received a B, which is the same score from three years ago.

Montgomery schools stayed the same with a C grade.

Autauga County schools stuck with a B grade but dropped four points.

Elmore County schools stayed with a B grade but dropped three points.

These results are mixed based on factors from achievement and growth to graduation rates and student absenteeism.

While some systems had passing grades, some individual schools in our area had failing grades.

Click here to download the complete list.

