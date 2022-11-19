First Alert: Chilly through the weekend, warmer next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clouds have blanketed the area all due to a disturbance moving along the Gulf Coast region. That disturbance will bring the potential for a few locations in Central and South Alabama to see a passing shower or two.

Most will remain dry and cloudy through tonight and into the morning hours on Sunday. Due to the clouds, lows will hover in the upper 30s to lower 40s overnight Winds will be light to calm during the nighttime hours.

Clouds will diminish in coverage through the morning Sunday, becoming mainly sunny by the afternoon. Highs will warm into the lower 50s with a north wind around 5 mph. Clear skies and light winds Sunday night will cause temperatures to again drop near or below freezing.

After a cold start to Monday, mostly to partly sunny skies will prevail and afternoon highs will warm. Upper 50s to lower 60s are forecasted through Monday afternoon and east winds will be around 5 mph. Monday night lows will also warm back into the lower 40s with partly cloudy skies.

We are tracking a disturbance that is forecasted to move into the area on Tuesday. That system will bring rain chances to the area during the day, lingering through the evening. Clouds will build and highs will warm to either side of 60 degrees. Tuesday night lows will hover in the middle 50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies and a few leftover showers.

Wednesday we are back to partly to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the middle 60s, overnight lows will hover near 50 degrees with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

We are tracking another disturbance that is forecasted to move into Alabama on Thanksgiving and linger rain chances through Friday and into the start of the weekend.

Highs Thursday will warm into the middle 60s with mainly to partly cloudy skies. As of this writing, rain chances will build late Thursday into Thursday night. With clouds sticking around and lows in the 40s.

Forecast models are hinting at this disturbance keeping rain chances in the forecast for Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs near 60 degrees, while lows will hover near 40s with colder air moving in behind the system.

Long range forecast models also hint at some left over moisture hanging out on Saturday, then exiting the region. Colder air is forecasted to move in by next weekend, with highs Saturday back into the middle 50s.

