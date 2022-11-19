First Alert: Cool this weekend, but warmer temperatures return soon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We will start today with some sunshine, but clouds will stream into the southern half of the state by midday and linger through this evening.

The main push of moisture with this weak system will go south of us, we’ll mention a few scattered showers south of Montgomery this afternoon and into the evening.

Cold morning, cool afternoon and a rain chance tomorrow... (WSFA 12 News)

Skies clear late tonight and we’ll see yet another shot of cooler, drier air for Sunday. It will be a sunny end to the weekend with highs on Sunday reaching the lower 50s. More cool dry weather is likely Monday, then clouds will increase again Tuesday and stick around for most of next week. These clouds will eventually drop some rain - exactly when that rain will fall is still unclear.

First Alert 7 Day (WSFA 12 News)

A few scattered showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, then a more robust rain setup could develop by Thursday and into Thursday night. Temperatures will slowly climb as the week progresses, we’ll start out cool Monday and Tuesday, but afternoon highs will rebound into the 60s over the second half of next week. It will be warmer for Thanksgiving, but likely wetter, too!

