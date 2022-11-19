Friday Night Football Fever: Week 14

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.

You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 334-284-5276.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Thursday night games:

Friday night games:

Thomasville vs. St. James

Handley vs. Montgomery Catholic

Andalusia vs. Anniston

Auburn vs. Central Phenix

Clarke County vs. Highland Home

Mobile Christian vs. Pike County

Reeltown vs. B.B. Comer

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.