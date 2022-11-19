Friday Night Football Fever: Week 14
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
Thursday night games:
- Charles Henderson vs. UMS-Wright [Watch highlights]
- Lee-Scott vs. Glenwood [Watch highlights]
- Lowndes Academy vs. Jackson Academy [Watch highlights]
- Evangel vs. Springwood [Watch highlights]
Friday night games:
- Thomasville vs. St. James
- Handley vs. Montgomery Catholic
- Andalusia vs. Anniston
- Auburn vs. Central Phenix
- Clarke County vs. Highland Home
- Mobile Christian vs. Pike County
- Reeltown vs. B.B. Comer
