Huntingdon falls to Mary Hardin-Baylor in playoffs

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks lost against defending champs Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders in the first round of the NCAAA Division III playoffs Saturday.

The Crusaders closed out the first quarter with two touchdowns over the Hawks.

Mary Hardin-Baylor’s domination continued for the rest of the game as they scored several more TDs in the game, leaving Huntingdon at zero.

The Crusaders went on to win the game 54-0.

Huntingdon closed the season with a 9-2 record.

