Huntingdon falls to Mary Hardin-Baylor in playoffs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks lost against defending champs Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders in the first round of the NCAAA Division III playoffs Saturday.

The Crusaders closed out the first quarter with two touchdowns over the Hawks.

Mary Hardin-Baylor’s domination continued for the rest of the game as they scored several more TDs in the game, leaving Huntingdon at zero.

The Crusaders went on to win the game 54-0.

Huntingdon closed the season with a 9-2 record.

