Mississippi St. sets records, blasts East Tennessee St. 56-7

Starkville, Miss. (AP) — Will Rogers tossed five touchdowns and eclipsed 10,000 career passing yards as Mississippi State rolled over East Tennessee State 56-7.

Rogers is now No. 9 in Southeastern Conference history with 10,189 yards, moving past Ole Miss’ Eli Manning heading into the Bulldogs’ Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Rebels.

It was also a milestone moment for Emmanuel Forbes, who snared a carom off East Tennessee State receiver Cameron Lewis and returned it 79 yards for a second quarter touchdown — his sixth career pick-six to set both an SEC and FBS record.