Mississippi St. sets records, blasts East Tennessee St. 56-7
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Starkville, Miss. (AP) — Will Rogers tossed five touchdowns and eclipsed 10,000 career passing yards as Mississippi State rolled over East Tennessee State 56-7.
Rogers is now No. 9 in Southeastern Conference history with 10,189 yards, moving past Ole Miss’ Eli Manning heading into the Bulldogs’ Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Rebels.
It was also a milestone moment for Emmanuel Forbes, who snared a carom off East Tennessee State receiver Cameron Lewis and returned it 79 yards for a second quarter touchdown — his sixth career pick-six to set both an SEC and FBS record.