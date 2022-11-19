Advertise
Mississippi St. sets records, blasts East Tennessee St. 56-7

Forbes’ sixth career pick-six to set both an SEC and FBS record.
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes against East Tennessee State during the...
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes against East Tennessee State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By ROBBIE FAULK
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Starkville, Miss. (AP) — Will Rogers tossed five touchdowns and eclipsed 10,000 career passing yards as Mississippi State rolled over East Tennessee State 56-7.  

Rogers is now No. 9 in Southeastern Conference history with 10,189 yards, moving past Ole Miss’ Eli Manning heading into the Bulldogs’ Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Rebels.

It was also a milestone moment for Emmanuel Forbes, who snared a carom off East Tennessee State receiver Cameron Lewis and returned it 79 yards for a second quarter touchdown — his sixth career pick-six to set both an SEC and FBS record.

Source: WBRC video
