Montgomery organization holds turkey giveaway despite inflation

Inflation on a Thanksgiving staple has caused a higher need for turkeys this year.
Inflation on a Thanksgiving staple has caused a higher need for turkeys this year.(Monae Stevens (WSFA 12 News))
By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation on a Thanksgiving staple has caused an increased need for turkeys this year.

Women in Training, Inc. held its third annual turkey giveaway in Montgomery Saturday as they aimed to relieve financial burdens from families in need.

Community outreach director Dr. LaKeshia Thomas said higher turkey prices have forced the organization to cut their supply for the 2022 season, despite high demand.

“We were not able to go above and beyond like we wanted to,” Thomas said. “We, at least, wanted to give something as far as what we can do to help our families and provide a little bit of joy on their Thanksgiving table.”

Normally, Women in Training gives away up to 200 turkeys each year, but this year, they had to slice that number in half.

Thomas mentioned it does not overshadow the need to help struggling families.

“When you’re able to cut down that,” said Thomas, “I think you’re, basically, able to put money in other places that you would like to.”

The organization gave away all the turkeys within the first hour of the giveaway.

