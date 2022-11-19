Advertise
No. 8 Tide cruises to 34-0 win over Austin Peay

Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) scores a touchdown against Austin Peay at Bryant...
Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) scores a touchdown against Austin Peay at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Nov 19, 2022. (Crimson Tide Photos | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Jeffery Winborne
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -Alabama entered Saturday’s game against Austin Peay seemingly with Playoff hopes behind them, but that didn’t stop the Crimson Tide from cruising to a 34-0 win over the Governors.

Alabama wasted no time getting started Saturday, marching 92 yards down the field in 13 plays when Jase McCellan ran in from a yard out to put Alabama up 7-0.

McClellan had a big day for Alabama, rushing the ball 17 times for a career high 156 yards and two scores.

The Tide forced Austin Peay to a three-and-out on their first drive, but Kendrick Law muffed the punt and gave the ball back to the Governors at the 36-yard-line. Despite allowing the visitors to get as far as the 2-yard-line, ‘Bama’s defense stood strong, stopping Austin Peay on 4th and 3.

The Governors had the ball to start the second quarter and, again, was able to get deep into Alabama territory. Mike DiLeillo’s third-down pass from the 8-yard-line fell short of the intended receiver. The Governor’s opted for a field goal, but the 25-yard attempt missed, resulting in another missed scoring opportunity by Austin Peay.

McClellan started the ensuing drive with a 35-yard run up the right side to get into Governors territory. Running a no huddle offense, Bryce Young completed three passes for 32 yards to get into the redzone. Two plays later, Young found Jermaine Burton to go up 14-0.

Young finished his day completing 18 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

Kool-Aid McKintry picked off DiLeillo on the ensuing drive.

Alabama took over with less than six minutes left in the first half at the Austin Peay 30-yard-line. After a 15-yard pas to Burton from Young, Alabama picked up small chunks of yards down to the 6-yard-line. Young ate a 5-yard sack on 3rd-and-3, forcing the Tide to settle for a 29-yard field goal from Will Reichard.

The score gave Alabama a 17-0 halftime lead.

After forcing Austin Peay to punt on their second drive after haltime, Burton caught a 50-yard-pass from Young to get down to the 15-yard-line. Two plays later, McClellan rushed in for his second score of the day to go up 14-0.

Bama’s defense came up big again on the ensuing drive when Damon Payne, Jr. recovered an Austin Peay fumble. Reichard, again, ensured points for the Tide with a 30-yard field goal.

Leading 27-0, Alabama had the ball to start the fourth quarter. Young found Roydell Williams for 15 yards to get into the redzone. Two plays later, he threw a short pass to Burton who ran the rest of the way for a 10-yard touchdown to make it 34-0.

Alabama’s offense amassed 527 yards on the day, including a near-perfect balance with 264 yards passing and 263 yards rushing. The offense did turn the ball over three times, including two lost fumbles and an interception by Jalen Milroe in the fourth quarter.

Alabama is back at Bryant-Denny Stadium next week for the regular season finale against Auburn.

