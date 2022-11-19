Nonprofit hosts sleep out in Montgomery for homelessness awareness

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nov. 12 through Nov. 20 is National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless is trying to bring awareness to the issue by having people spend the night outside their homes in their cars, in tents and on the ground.

Food and home insecurities have increased since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We want to start a conversation that makes people look at homelessness in a different way than what they might normally look at,” said Lydia Pickett, executive director for MACH.

Pickett added homelessness could happen to anyone at any time, so by having people sleeping in the parking lot of her office, she hopes more people will help find solutions to end the problem.

People like Jamal Browder brought their families to join them in sleeping in the cold, hoping to teach valuable lessons about being grateful for what they have.

“There are those young people who have desires of wanting to open up gifts under tree tree, but they don’t have a home,” said Browder.

Browder added he wants his children to be inspired to always help people who are in need.

“So many times people try to offer help and offer assistance without ever understanding or really knowing what someone needs,” Browder said.

MACH also hosted a blanket and coat drive for awareness.

#TONIGHT: many people will not have a warm place to lay their heads. One organization wants to raise awareness with a sleep-out in cold temperatures. Hear the story tonight on @wsfa12news at 10 pic.twitter.com/6vX12WdcXj — Monae Stevens (@monaestevens_tv) November 19, 2022

