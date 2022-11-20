1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Selma

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another was injured after a Saturday night crash in Dallas County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Hwy. 80 near mile marker 77, about four miles west of Selma.

Authorities said 44-year-old Carlton E. Moore, of Selma, was killed when the 1994 Toyota Camry he was driving collided head-on with a 2018 Hyundai Tucson. Troopers said the driver of the Hyundai was transported to Montgomery’s Baptist Medical Center South for treatment.

No further information was released as state troopers continue to investigate the wreck.

