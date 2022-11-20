Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting

Two people were injured in an early Saturday morning shooting on Dalraida Road.
Two people were injured in an early Saturday morning shooting on Dalraida Road.(Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left two people injured.

According to police, units responded to the 1300 block of Dalraida Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a person shot. There, authorities said a man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said another man was later found with a gunshot wound at the hospital. Authorities determined his wounds were connected to the incident on Dalraida Road.

The injuries of both victims are considered non-life-threatening, police said.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are facing charges after a pursuit and resulting crashes in Montgomery.
2 facing charges after pursuit, resulting crashes in Montgomery
An overnight fire damaged an abandoned Montgomery hotel.
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
Criminal complaint against Caleb Anderson, suspected of murders in Green Bay and Alabama
Man charged in Green Bay, Alabama killings found victims on dating app
5 dead in Montgomery crash involving 18-wheeler
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Person dies after falling into well in Macon County
Black Belt artists participate in MMFA's annual artists market
Black Belt artists participate in MMFA's annual artists market
Troy Univ. breaks ground on new health science building
Troy Univ. breaks ground on new health science building
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the wreck happened around 11 p.m. on Hwy. 80, about...
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Selma