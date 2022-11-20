2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left two people injured.

According to police, units responded to the 1300 block of Dalraida Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a person shot. There, authorities said a man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said another man was later found with a gunshot wound at the hospital. Authorities determined his wounds were connected to the incident on Dalraida Road.

The injuries of both victims are considered non-life-threatening, police said.

