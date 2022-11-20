Advertise
2 Wiregrass men arrested after Facebook sting

By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:20 PM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office released the names and mugshots of two men arrested after a “covert Facebook operation.”

Officials say David “Tony” McCall of Malvern and Michael Glazier of Hartford were arrested in Geneva County for transmitting material harmful to minors, and obscene communication - using a computer to seduce solicit, or lure a child or person believed to be a child.

HCSO said in the post that the men engaged in conversation with an account they believed belonged to a 15-year-old female. They each made sexual comments and sent obscene pictures to the account which led to their arrest.

