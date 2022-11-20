Advertise
Auburn defeats Western Kentucky 41-17

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball as Western Kentucky defensive back Rome...
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball as Western Kentucky defensive back Rome Weber (5) tries to tackle him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers defeated the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday evening.

The Tigers scored first with 7:16 left to play in the first quarter as running back Tank Bigsby rushed up the middle for a touchdown - after a drive of 13 plays and 68 yards.

With 37 seconds left in the first quarter, Auburn extended its lead over Western Kentucky with a 51-yard field goal. This came after a drive of 9 plays and 37 yards.

The Hilltoppers were finally able to add their first points to the game in the second quarter. Western Kentucky’s Brayden Narveson scored a 27-yard field goal.

But Auburn defended their lead over WK as they scored a 20-yard touchdown - with 7:21 left before halftime.

Minutes later, the Hilltoppers returned with a 22-yard TD, closing the scoring gap.

And with just six seconds left in the second quarter, Western Kentucky scored a 27-yard TD to tie the game 17-17.

The tie was finally broken in the third quarter. With 7:17 left to play, Auburn’s Alex McPherson scored a 28-yard field goal.

With just over a minute left in the third quarter, Auburn widened the lead as the Tigers scored a 35-yard touchdown.

With 7:48 left to play in the game, the Tigers got a 40-yard touchdown, which led to Auburn doubling its points over WK, 34-17.

Auburn didn’t stop there though. With 6:15 left to play, the Tigers intercepted the ball and scored another touchdown.

The Tigers went on to beat the Hilltoppers 41-17.

Auburn, 5-6, will travel to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama in the Iron Bowl next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

