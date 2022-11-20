Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fire ripped through an abandoned Montgomery hotel overnight.

It happened at the former Country Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road. The hotel closed within the last year and the building had been gated off.

An overnight fire heavily damaged a former Montgomery hotel. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

It appears the three-story structure received a significant amount of damage. A large portion of the roof collapsed.

There’s no word yet on any injuries or what caused the fire. We’ve reached out to Montgomery Fire & Rescue for more information.

