Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fire ripped through an abandoned Montgomery hotel overnight.

It happened at the former Country Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road. The hotel closed within the last year and the building had been gated off.

An overnight fire heavily damaged a former Montgomery hotel.
An overnight fire heavily damaged a former Montgomery hotel.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

It appears the three-story structure received a significant amount of damage. A large portion of the roof collapsed.

An overnight fire heavily damaged a former Montgomery hotel.
An overnight fire heavily damaged a former Montgomery hotel.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

There’s no word yet on any injuries or what caused the fire. We’ve reached out to Montgomery Fire & Rescue for more information.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are facing charges after a pursuit and resulting crashes in Montgomery.
2 facing charges after pursuit, resulting crashes in Montgomery
Criminal complaint against Caleb Anderson, suspected of murders in Green Bay and Alabama
Man charged in Green Bay, Alabama killings found victims on dating app
5 dead in Montgomery crash involving 18-wheeler
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 14

Latest News

Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
Inflation on a Thanksgiving staple has caused a higher need for turkeys this year.
Montgomery organization holds turkey giveaway despite inflation
The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith late Thursday was the state’s second such...
Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 14