Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

First Alert: Cold tonight, warmer during the week ahead

Low end rain chances are in the forecast Tuesday and again on Thanksgiving Day.
First Alert 12: Outdoor plans for Sunday? Check out the latest First Alert Forecast to help you plan your day.
By Nick Gunter
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clouds will continue to diminish as we move through the evening and into the overnight. Lows will be cold, near or below freezing for many locations tonight. Winds will out of the northeast tonight around 5 mph.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

After a cold start to Monday, mostly to partly sunny skies will prevail and afternoon highs will warm. Upper 50s to lower 60s are forecasted through Monday afternoon and east winds will be around 5 mph. Monday night lows will also be a bit warmer, in the lower 40s under partly cloudy skies.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

We are tracking a disturbance that is forecasted to move into the area on Tuesday. That system will bring rain chances mainly for South Alabama. Clouds will build and highs will warm to either side of 60 degrees. Tuesday night lows will hover in the middle 50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies and a leftover shower possible.

Wednesday we are back to partly to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs will be in the the middle to upper 60s, overnight lows will hover near 50 degrees with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

We are tracking another disturbance that is forecasted to move into Alabama on Thanksgiving Day and linger rain chances through Friday.

Highs Thursday will warm into the middle to upper 60s with mainly to partly cloudy skies. As of this writing, rain chances will build late Thursday into Thursday night. With clouds sticking around and lows in the 40s.

Forecast models are hinting at this disturbance keeping rain chances in the forecast for Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs near 60 degrees, while lows will hover near 40s with colder air moving in behind the system.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Forecast models are now quick to make our late week rain maker exit the region. It is looking we will be dry for the upcoming weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will hover in the upper 50s to lower 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are facing charges after a pursuit and resulting crashes in Montgomery.
2 facing charges after pursuit, resulting crashes in Montgomery
An overnight fire damaged an abandoned Montgomery hotel.
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
Criminal complaint against Caleb Anderson, suspected of murders in Green Bay and Alabama
Man charged in Green Bay, Alabama killings found victims on dating app
5 dead in Montgomery crash involving 18-wheeler
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Outdoor plans for Sunday? Check out the latest First Alert Forecast to help you plan your day.
Outdoor plans for Sunday? Check out the latest First Alert Forecast to help you plan your day.
Updated look at future temperatures, plus the latest on rain chances for the week ahead.
Updated look at future temperatures, plus the latest on rain chances for the week ahead.
First Alert 7 Day
First Alert: Cool this weekend, but warmer temperatures return soon
Outdoor plans for Saturday? Check out the latest First Alert Forecast to help you plan your day.
Outdoor plans for Saturday? Check out the latest First Alert Forecast to help you plan your day.