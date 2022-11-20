First Alert: Cold tonight, warmer during the week ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clouds will continue to diminish as we move through the evening and into the overnight. Lows will be cold, near or below freezing for many locations tonight. Winds will out of the northeast tonight around 5 mph.

After a cold start to Monday, mostly to partly sunny skies will prevail and afternoon highs will warm. Upper 50s to lower 60s are forecasted through Monday afternoon and east winds will be around 5 mph. Monday night lows will also be a bit warmer, in the lower 40s under partly cloudy skies.

We are tracking a disturbance that is forecasted to move into the area on Tuesday. That system will bring rain chances mainly for South Alabama. Clouds will build and highs will warm to either side of 60 degrees. Tuesday night lows will hover in the middle 50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies and a leftover shower possible.

Wednesday we are back to partly to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs will be in the the middle to upper 60s, overnight lows will hover near 50 degrees with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

We are tracking another disturbance that is forecasted to move into Alabama on Thanksgiving Day and linger rain chances through Friday.

Highs Thursday will warm into the middle to upper 60s with mainly to partly cloudy skies. As of this writing, rain chances will build late Thursday into Thursday night. With clouds sticking around and lows in the 40s.

Forecast models are hinting at this disturbance keeping rain chances in the forecast for Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs near 60 degrees, while lows will hover near 40s with colder air moving in behind the system.

Forecast models are now quick to make our late week rain maker exit the region. It is looking we will be dry for the upcoming weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will hover in the upper 50s to lower 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s.

