Lipscomb man arrested on multiple sexual abuse charges

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer police have arrested a Lipscomb man charged with sexual abuse.

Michael Wayne Green, 36, is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond and charged with five counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

In October, sexual misconduct was reported to Bessemer police by an elderly female and another unknown woman at the Dollar Tree on 9th Avenue North. The suspect was identified on the scene by officers as Green.

After an investigation, at least four other women said that they were sexually assaulted at other retail locations by the same suspect.

Police said they believe there are other victims.

Officers arrested Green during the morning hours of Saturday, November 19 on Dartmouth Avenue in Bessemer following an anonymous tip.

The Bessemer Police Department is encouraging anyone who may have been victimized by Green to call the Bessemer Police Department at (205) 425-2411.

