Montgomery Humane Society overcrowded amid inflation

This is typically a slower time of year for the shelter, but right now they have around 450 animals.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some animal shelters across the country are filling up with pets amid inflation.

“Dog food and those things have gone up in price,” said Steven Tears, executive director of the Montgomery Humane Society. “Vet care is more expensive, it is for us, so it has to be in the home environment.”

The humane society can’t pinpoint the exact reason why people are giving up their animals. Whether it is financial reasons or people are moving, one thing is certain – the shelter is packed with pets.

“Probably haven’t seen this in the last decade, the number of especially large dogs, owner surrenders, dogs running at-large,” Tears said.

This is typically a slower time of year for the shelter, but right now they have around 450 animals.

The executive director said there is no room left to take in dogs and cats from other facilities.

“Every shelter is, pretty much, on their own right now, and it’s certainly a challenging time,” Tears added.

The Montgomery Humane Society is encouraging people to adopt.

“It’s the perfect time,” Tears said. “The variety of what we have available for adoption is amazing. Small dogs, giant breeds, we’ve got everything in between.”

The shelter just wants people to remember a pet is a long-time commitment. They don’t want you to return your newfound furry friend.

Anyone interested in adopting can learn more from the Montgomery Humane Society.

