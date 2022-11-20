Advertise
Person dies after falling into well in Macon County

(wsaw)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has died after falling into a well in Macon County.

According to Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Brooks Road near County Road 10. That’s near the Creek Stand community in the southeast portion of the county.

Lee said crews from Macon and Elmore counties assisted with removing the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details, including the victim’s identity, have been publicly released.

An investigation is underway by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

