Troy beats Louisiana-Monroe 34-16

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans defeated the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday evening.

The Trojans were first to add points in the game as Brooks Bruce scored a 35-yard field goal - with 3:09 left in the first quarter.

Troy went on to score three more unanswered scored in the second quarter. But just before halftime, the Warhawks managed to score a 27-yard field goal as they trailed the Trojans 20-3.

With 12 minutes left in the third quarter, Troy scored a 5-yard rushing touchdown, extending their lead over LM.

The Warhawks tried to answer that score with a 12-yard rushing TD of their own - with 7:25 left to play in the third quarter.

Both teams added touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but the Troy Trojans prevailed, 34-16.

Troy, 8-2, will travel to Jonesboro, Ark. to play Arkansas State next Saturday at 2 p.m. CT.

