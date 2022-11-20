Woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Ramer woman was killed in a Montgomery County crash Saturday night.

Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Jennifer N. Menefee. According to ALEA, the 2015 Nissan Murano driven by Menefee left the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned before striking a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on County Road 28, about 13 miles north of Troy.

The single-vehicle crash remains under investigation.

