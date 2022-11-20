Woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Ramer woman was killed in a Montgomery County crash Saturday night.
Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Jennifer N. Menefee. According to ALEA, the 2015 Nissan Murano driven by Menefee left the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned before striking a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers said the crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on County Road 28, about 13 miles north of Troy.
The single-vehicle crash remains under investigation.
Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!
Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.