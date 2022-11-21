1 killed, 1 injured in separate Monday Montgomery shootings, police say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating two shootings that happened around the same time Monday afternoon but in different areas. One of those shootings was fatal.

Sgt. Tina McGriff said the deadly shooting happened in the 5700 block of Villas Lane around 4:30 p.m. WSFA 12 News found the scene at an apartment complex, although the name was not immediately clear.

McGriff said they found a man with fatal injuries. The victim’s name has not been released.

The other shooting was also around 4:30 p.m., but in the 6100 block of Woody Lane. McGriff said officers found a man with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

The cases do not appear to be connected.

Police have not released any other information about these shooting or potential suspects.

