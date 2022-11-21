Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

1 killed, 1 injured in separate Monday Montgomery shootings, police say

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating two shootings that happened around the same time Monday afternoon but in different areas. One of those shootings was fatal.

Sgt. Tina McGriff said the deadly shooting happened in the 5700 block of Villas Lane around 4:30 p.m. WSFA 12 News found the scene at an apartment complex, although the name was not immediately clear.

McGriff said they found a man with fatal injuries. The victim’s name has not been released.

The other shooting was also around 4:30 p.m., but in the 6100 block of Woody Lane. McGriff said officers found a man with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

The cases do not appear to be connected.

Police have not released any other information about these shooting or potential suspects.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight fire damaged an abandoned Montgomery hotel.
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
Troopers said the crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on County Road 28, about 13 miles...
Woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Suspect identified in Dothan double murder, in custody
Two people were injured in an early Saturday morning shooting on Dalraida Road.
2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the wreck happened around 11 p.m. on Hwy. 80, about...
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Selma

Latest News

Josh breaks down a warmer trend and new details on Thanksgiving rain chances
Josh breaks down a warmer trend and new details on Thanksgiving rain chances
Alabama governor calls for review of execution protocol
Alabama governor calls for review of execution protocol
Alabama governor orders temporary halt on executions
Alabama governor orders temporary halt on executions
City hosting events for Montgomery bus boycott anniversary
City hosting events for Montgomery bus boycott anniversary