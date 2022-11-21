Events commemorating Montgomery Bus Boycott announced

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Here are some of the events that will mark the upcoming anniversary of the 1955 Montgomery Bus Boycott.

Free Admission to Rosa Parks Museum and Children’s Museum

Georgia Gilmore Food Giveaway- To honor the legacy of Georgia Gilmore, who fed many during the Montgomery Bus Boycott, food with be distributed at 9 a.m. Metropolitan UMC. Volunteers should email info@metromgm.org or call 334-263-0950.

MGM Bus Boycott Exhibit at the Legacy Museum- The Equal Justice Initiative has curated a Montgomery Bus Boycott exhibit at the Legacy Museum. Admission is $5 and includes both the museum and the Memorial for Peace and Justice.

Children’s Arts and Crafts Day

The Quest: A Historical Self-Guided Driving Tour- Dec. 1st through 6th, the self-guided tour will take you through historical sites to learn about people and places pivotal to the success of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

Free Tours of Rosa Parks Apartment- The Montgomery Housing Authority is opening the doors to the public to tour the home of Rosa Parks in honor of the Bus Boycott Celebration. Items inside the home have been preserved or recreated to showcase where many important meetings were held during the Civil Rights movement.

Unity Walk to Celebrate Rosa Parks’ Faith and Legacy in the Civil Rights Movement- To commemorate Rosa Parks Day on Dec. 1st, a unity walk for peace and justice will be held at 5:30 p.m. starting at the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church.

Rosa Parks Community Convocation- Following the unity walk, a convocation and awards presentation will be held at 7 p.m. at St. Paul AME Church, the home church of Rosa Parks. The guest speaker will be Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative.

The Mass Meeting: A time to build up- Equipping the church in a new Civil Rights era- This event is being held by the City of Montgomery and Mayor Steven Reed. Rec. Dr. Kevin R. Johnson will be the guest speaker. It will take place at 6 p.m. at Holt Street Baptist Church.

