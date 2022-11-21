Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Football loss leads to Powerball lottery win

Jacob Strickland was disappointed to see the Clemson Tigers lose to the Notre Dame Fighting...
Jacob Strickland was disappointed to see the Clemson Tigers lose to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Nov. 5 and bought a Powerball lottery ticket after thinking his luck couldn’t get any worse.(NC Education Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (Gray News) – A man in North Carolina said he owes his $150,000 lottery win to a loss by his favorite football team.

Jacob Strickland was disappointed to see the Clemson Tigers lose to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Nov. 5 and bought a Powerball lottery ticket after thinking his luck couldn’t get any worse.

Strickland, a 29-year-old welder, purchased a Quick Pick ticket for the Nov. 5 drawing using Online Play on his phone.

“It really was a last-minute thing right before the drawing,” he told the NC Education Lottery.

The man’s luck prevailed as he matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball on his $3 ticket. His prize tripled when the 3x Power Play multiplier hit.

“It was just a day of disbelief because I’ve never won anything before,” Strickland said, adding that his friends thought he was lying about the win.

Strickland claimed his prize Tuesday. After taxes, he took home about $106,000.

He plans to invest some of the money and put the rest in his savings.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight fire damaged an abandoned Montgomery hotel.
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
Troopers said the crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on County Road 28, about 13 miles...
Woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the wreck happened around 11 p.m. on Hwy. 80, about...
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Selma
Two people were injured in an early Saturday morning shooting on Dalraida Road.
2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
Person dies after falling into well in Macon County

Latest News

Bob Iger steered Disney through its absorption of Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel and Fox’s...
Disney announces ex-CEO Bob Iger to return for 2 years
This photo shows Zachariah Sutton and Pamela Medlock. An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for...
Amber Alert issued for abducted 5-year-old boy from Texas
Person dies after falling into well in Macon County
Person dies after falling into well in Macon County
An elderly woman cooks food on a gas burner during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov....
Cold and dark: Kyiv readies for ‘worst winter of our lives’