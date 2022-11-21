Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Get ready for bigger paychecks: Many employers plan to increase salary budgets

This is the highest expected annual increase in 15 years, according to consulting firm Willis...
This is the highest expected annual increase in 15 years, according to consulting firm Willis Towers Watson.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many American workers can expect to receive substantial pay raises in 2023.

With the new year around the corner, employers say they are planning to increase their salary budgets by 4.6%.

That is the highest expected annual increase in 15 years, according to consulting firm Willis Towers Watson.

The higher compensation is attributed to the rising cost of living and the tight labor market.

With inflation still at 7.7%, workers will still see their buying power diminish.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight fire damaged an abandoned Montgomery hotel.
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
Troopers said the crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on County Road 28, about 13 miles...
Woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the wreck happened around 11 p.m. on Hwy. 80, about...
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Selma
Two people were injured in an early Saturday morning shooting on Dalraida Road.
2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
Person dies after falling into well in Macon County

Latest News

This April 2, 2021, file photo shows freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern...
US supply chain under threat as unions, railroads, clash
Gov. Ivey also asked Marshall to not seek any other execution dates for death row inmates...
Gov. Ivey asks for review of execution protocol in Alabama
Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being...
UVA football player wounded in shooting gets out of hospital
FILE - President Joe Biden pardons Peanut Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose...
LIVE: Biden to pardon turkeys in Thanksgiving tradition