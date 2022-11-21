Advertise
Gov. Ivey asks for review of execution protocol in Alabama

Gov. Ivey also asked Marshall to not seek any other execution dates for death row inmates...
Gov. Ivey also asked Marshall to not seek any other execution dates for death row inmates before the review is complete.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey asked the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) for a review of the state’s execution process and Gov. Ivey asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to withdraw two pending motions to set execution dates.

At this time, inmates Alan Eugene Miller and James Edward Barber are the only two inmates in the state with motions to set execution dates pending before the Alabama Supreme Court.

Gov. Ivey released the following statement:

“For the sake of the victims and their families, we’ve got to get this right. I don’t buy for a second the narrative being pushed by activists that these issues are the fault of the folks at Corrections or anyone in law enforcement, for that matter. I believe that legal tactics and criminals hijacking the system are at play here. I will commit all necessary support and resources to the Department to ensure those guilty of perpetrating the most heinous crimes in our society receive their just punishment. I simply cannot, in good conscience, bring another victim’s family to Holman looking for justice and closure, until I am confident that we can carry out the legal sentence.”

Gov. Ivey also asked Marshall to not seek any other execution dates for death row inmates before the review is complete.

ADOC commissioner, John Hamm, released the following statement about Gov. Ivey’s requests:

“I agree with Governor Ivey that we have to get this right for the victims’ sake. Everything is on the table – from our legal strategy in dealing with last minute appeals, to how we train and prepare, to the order and timing of events on execution day, to the personnel and equipment involved. The Alabama Department of Corrections is fully committed to this effort and confident that we can get this done right.” 

