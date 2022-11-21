Advertise
Longtime Montgomery Judge Anita Kelly retires

Montgomery Judge Anita Kelly has retired from the bench a little more than a week after losing...
Montgomery Judge Anita Kelly has retired from the bench a little more than a week after losing election to the Alabama Supreme Court.(WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery judge has stepped down from the bench a little more than a week after losing a bid for election to a different office.

Judge Anita Kelly, who served three six-year terms sand was the senior judge in the Montgomery County Family Court Division, has retired according to the Montgomery County circuit clerk.

Kelly had been seeking a seat on the Alabama Supreme Court but mounted an unsuccessful bid for the position.

Retired Judge Robert Bailey is currently hearing any pending or active cases that were previously assigned to Judge Kelly.

