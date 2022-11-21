Newly hired Calera police officer seriously injured in pursuit on I-65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Calera police officer suffered serious injuries after a high speed pursuit early Monday morning according to the Calera Police Chief.

Chief Hyche says the injuries are not life threatening but will require surgery.

The chase started in Vestavia and continued on I-65 into Chilton Co. Multiple jurisdicitons became involved before the suspects were stopped near the 222 mile marker just before Jemison.

Two people were taken into custody.

“While staffing is a problem with police departments all over the state, our young officers we are hiring are exceptional,” says Chief Hyche concerning his injured officer. “The young officer injured this morning is one of our new hires and has been an excellent addition from day one. Our staffing situation has improved so hopefully the trend is turning.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.