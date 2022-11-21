Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Newly hired Calera police officer seriously injured in pursuit on I-65

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Calera police officer suffered serious injuries after a high speed pursuit early Monday morning according to the Calera Police Chief.

Chief Hyche says the injuries are not life threatening but will require surgery.

The chase started in Vestavia and continued on I-65 into Chilton Co. Multiple jurisdicitons became involved before the suspects were stopped near the 222 mile marker just before Jemison.

Two people were taken into custody.

“While staffing is a problem with police departments all over the state, our young officers we are hiring are exceptional,” says Chief Hyche concerning his injured officer. “The young officer injured this morning is one of our new hires and has been an excellent addition from day one.  Our staffing situation has improved so hopefully the trend is turning.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight fire damaged an abandoned Montgomery hotel.
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
Troopers said the crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on County Road 28, about 13 miles...
Woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the wreck happened around 11 p.m. on Hwy. 80, about...
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Selma
Two people were injured in an early Saturday morning shooting on Dalraida Road.
2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
Person dies after falling into well in Macon County

Latest News

Gov. Ivey also asked Marshall to not seek any other execution dates for death row inmates...
Gov. Ivey asks for review of execution protocol in Alabama
Person dies after falling into well in Macon County
Person dies after falling into well in Macon County
Montgomery Humane Society overcrowded amid inflation
Montgomery Humane Society overcrowded amid inflation
Montgomery Humane Society overcrowded amid inflation
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel