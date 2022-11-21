Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Suspect identified in Dothan double murder

The 14-year-old is wanted on two counts of Capital Murder.
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the killings of 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells.(WTVY | Dothan Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police have identified a suspect in the weekend murder of two women.

According to an updated press release, Dothan Police are looking for 14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. While Alabama juvenile privacy laws typically do not allow the release of juvenile information in criminal cases, courts have issued an order allowing Oliver Jr.’s information to be released for the sake of public safety.

Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the killings of 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells. In addition, Oliver Jr. has active juvenile pickup orders for two counts of Attempted Assault First Degree and one count of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle.

Caption

Per the court order, no further information related to Oliver Jr. can be released.

Anyone with information related to Oliver Jr.’s whereabouts are asked to call Dothan PD at (334) 615-3000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (334) 793-7000.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight fire damaged an abandoned Montgomery hotel.
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
Troopers said the crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on County Road 28, about 13 miles...
Woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the wreck happened around 11 p.m. on Hwy. 80, about...
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Selma
Two people were injured in an early Saturday morning shooting on Dalraida Road.
2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
Person dies after falling into well in Macon County

Latest News

Temperatures will be warmer than normal overall to end November and kick off December.
No big shots of cold loom through early December
Gov. Ivey also asked Marshall to not seek any other execution dates for death row inmates...
Gov. Ivey asks for review of execution protocol in Alabama
This is the highest expected annual increase in 15 years, according to consulting firm Willis...
Get ready for bigger paychecks: Many employers plan to increase salary budgets
Calera Police officer injured in pursuit on I-65
Newly hired Calera police officer seriously injured in pursuit on I-65