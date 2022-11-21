Advertise
Troy’s Vidal named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week

The sophomore running back is the Trojans’ 4th straight Sun Belt Player of the Week.
Vidal, a Marietta, Georgia native, rushed for 242 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Troy...
Vidal, a Marietta, Georgia native, rushed for 242 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Troy win over ULM. His yardage mark being just two yards shy of Troy’s single-game record.(Troy University)
By Ty Storey
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy sophomore running back Kimani Vidal has been named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

The honor comes after Troy’s 34-16 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, which marked the Trojans’ eighth straight win, their longest program winning streak since 1999.

Vidal, a Marietta, Georgia native, rushed for 242 rushing yards and two touchdowns, with his yardage mark being just two yards shy of Troy’s single-game record. The yardage also marks as tied for the 20th best single game rushing performance in Sun Belt history, in addition to being the ninth most in the country this season.

Vidal’s 8.3 yards per carry average is the highest by a Trojan since 2000 with at least 20 attempts per game. His numbers against the Warhawks also moved him to tied for 18th all-time in rushing scores and 13th in rushing yards in a single Troy career.

The honors for Vidal marks Troy’s fourth straight game with a Sun Belt Player of the Week, coming after Carlton Martial’s back-to-back defensive honors and Mike Rivers’ special teams nod from the South Alabama game.

Troy will travel to Arkansas State on Saturday to close out the regular season, with a victory or a South Alabama loss clinching a spot in the conference championship game for the Trojans.

