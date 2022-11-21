Advertise
UPDATE: Names of 2 victims found shot dead in Dothan home released

Two people were found fatally shot Sunday night in a Dothan home, but additional details are not immediately known. Dothan Police Chief confirmed the deaths.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
UPDATE (5:35am) - Overnight, the Dothan Police Department released new details of two women found shot dead in a city residence.

The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean, and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells. Dothan Police say they are both from Dothan.

Police say neither lived at the home on the home located on the 200 block of Fifth Avenue. They add that they believe a gathering was taking place at that time and that other than the victims, no one else was at the scene when authorities arrived.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were found fatally shot Sunday night in a Dothan home, but additional details are not immediately known.

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny confirmed the deaths.

Initial reports are that the victims were found by police in the living room of that Fifth Avenue home.

Officers are working to identify suspects, but News 4 won’t divulge details of that search until police release additional information.

An official police statement is forthcoming.

