We’re warming up this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lengthy period of below normal temperatures has dominated the Southeast of late. Highs and low have been way below where they should be by November standards. This week will be much more on the normal side.

Highs will warm to about 60 degrees today before warming into the lower 60s tomorrow. Upper 60s are then likely for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. Some neighborhoods will almost certainly top 70 degrees once or twice.

Temperatures will be much warmer this week. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will come back down a bit for Black Friday and the weekend. Look for highs to be in the upper 50s and lower 60s thanks to the passage of a holiday cold front. Still, it won’t be as cold as the last week has been.

The overnights will also warm up nicely this week. No more freezing nights are in the forecast after this morning’s start in the 20s. Lows will mainly be in the 40s and lower 50s through the upcoming weekend.

Unfortunately there will be some rain to contend with this week. Even more unfortunate is the timing...

Weather looks good for putting up the outdoor Christmas decorations. (WSFA 12 News)

Showers become possible late Thanksgiving and remain possible Thanksgiving night and throughout the day on Black Friday. Right now it looks like the window with the highest rain chances will be 4 p.m. Thanksgiving through 4 p.m. Friday. This will obviously change and shift a bit as things become clearer, but that’s a good starting point for planning purposes.

The weekend should be drier, but there are some models that suggest another system and an associated rain chance for Saturday. Due to the disagreement among models the rain chance for the weekend will be capped at 30% for now.

