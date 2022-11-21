Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

We’re warming up this week

Highs will be in the 60s for much of the holiday week ahead
Temperatures warming up this week
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lengthy period of below normal temperatures has dominated the Southeast of late. Highs and low have been way below where they should be by November standards. This week will be much more on the normal side.

Highs will warm to about 60 degrees today before warming into the lower 60s tomorrow. Upper 60s are then likely for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. Some neighborhoods will almost certainly top 70 degrees once or twice.

Temperatures will be much warmer this week.
Temperatures will be much warmer this week.(WSFA 12 News)

Highs will come back down a bit for Black Friday and the weekend. Look for highs to be in the upper 50s and lower 60s thanks to the passage of a holiday cold front. Still, it won’t be as cold as the last week has been.

The overnights will also warm up nicely this week. No more freezing nights are in the forecast after this morning’s start in the 20s. Lows will mainly be in the 40s and lower 50s through the upcoming weekend.

Unfortunately there will be some rain to contend with this week. Even more unfortunate is the timing...

Weather looks good for putting up the outdoor Christmas decorations.
Weather looks good for putting up the outdoor Christmas decorations.(WSFA 12 News)

Showers become possible late Thanksgiving and remain possible Thanksgiving night and throughout the day on Black Friday. Right now it looks like the window with the highest rain chances will be 4 p.m. Thanksgiving through 4 p.m. Friday. This will obviously change and shift a bit as things become clearer, but that’s a good starting point for planning purposes.

The weekend should be drier, but there are some models that suggest another system and an associated rain chance for Saturday. Due to the disagreement among models the rain chance for the weekend will be capped at 30% for now.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight fire damaged an abandoned Montgomery hotel.
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
Troopers said the crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on County Road 28, about 13 miles...
Woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the wreck happened around 11 p.m. on Hwy. 80, about...
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Selma
Two people were injured in an early Saturday morning shooting on Dalraida Road.
2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
Person dies after falling into well in Macon County

Latest News

Temperatures warming up this week
Temperatures warming up this week
First Alert 7 Day
First Alert: Cold tonight, warmer during the week ahead
Tracking a cold night, warmer temperatures this week & a few chances for rain through...
Tracking a cold night, warmer temperatures this week & a few chances for rain through Thanksgiving.
Outdoor plans for Sunday? Check out the latest First Alert Forecast to help you plan your day.
Outdoor plans for Sunday? Check out the latest First Alert Forecast to help you plan your day.