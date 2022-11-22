Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama gets $97.7 million for energy assistance program

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you need help heating your home this winter, applications for the Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP are now open, and the state got millions of dollars to help people in need.

It’s going to cost a lot more to heat your home this winter, and the state has nearly $98 million to help you stay warm.

The Energy Information Administration said you can expect to pay about 27% more to heat your home this year compared to last year.

And for some, that could mean the difference between staying warm, or paying for other essentials like food or medicine.

That’s where LIHEAP steps in.

The program has helped low-income families pay their home heating and cooling bills for more than 40 years.

It also helps households make minor energy-related home repairs, and purchase home heating and cooling equipment.

To be eligible, you must live in Alabama and meet certain income requirements.

“For example, one household family would qualify if they’re gross income does not exceed $1699 and it goes from there so far as the household increasing… the number of people in the household increasing. So, if they qualify under the income guidelines, they are eligible for our services, for the assistance,” said Director of Community Services for the Alabama Community Action Agencies, Willie Pace, Jr.

LIHEAP covers one bill during the heating season which runs through May, no matter the status of your bill.

To apply, visit this website.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight fire damaged an abandoned Montgomery hotel.
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Suspect identified in Dothan double murder, in custody
Troopers said the crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on County Road 28, about 13 miles...
Woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County
Two people were injured in an early Saturday morning shooting on Dalraida Road.
2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the wreck happened around 11 p.m. on Hwy. 80, about...
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Selma

Latest News

ALEA offers holiday driving tips
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has a bold warning for those looking to shoplift in Alabama.
CrimeStoppers to expose Black Friday shoplifters on social media
Montgomery police and fire crews searched for a missing juvenile in the 1800 block of Astrid...
Missing juvenile found unresponsive in Montgomery neighborhood
Alex Harvey is charged with second-degree arson in connection to a fire outside Deja Vu...
Homeless man admits setting fire outside Montgomery pool hall, investigators say