ALEA offers holiday driving safety tips

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People everywhere will be putting miles on their vehicles to see loved ones for Thanksgiving, something the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has been anticipating.

“Our troopers are actively patrolling these areas, really being intentional about the enforcement that they do, especially along these high-traffic corridors,” said ALEA Sgt. Jeremy Burkett.

According to ALEA, vehicle fatalities during the holidays have been on the decline since 2019. To ensure that trend continues, the agency is offering driving tips.

Burkett says if you’re behind the wheel, limit the number of distractions, like cellphones, additional passengers and even food and drink.

“If you need to have additional time, put that in your trip planning,” said Burkett.

Burkett says it’s important to stop along trips anyway because that helps alleviate drowsiness.

By limiting distractions, you’ll have more time to react to dangers on the road.

“If somebody is unable to maintain their lane, then that’s a clear sign that there’s an issue there,” said Burkett.

In any situation, troopers advise pulling off until it’s safe and never passing a dangerous driver.

ALEA says there will be extra troopers monitoring roads from 12:01 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

