Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ALEA offers holiday driving tips

By Julia Avant
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People everywhere will be putting miles on their vehicles to see loved ones for Thanksgiving, something the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has been anticipating.

“Our troopers are actively patrolling these areas, really being intentional about the enforcement that they do, especially along these high-traffic corridors,” said ALEA Sgt. Jeremy Burkett.

According to ALEA, vehicle fatalities during the holidays have been on the decline since 2019. To ensure that trend continues, the agency is offering driving tips.

Burkett says if you’re behind the wheel, limit the number of distractions, like cellphones, additional passengers and even food and drink.

“If you need to have additional time, put that in your trip planning,” said Burkett.

Burkett says it’s important to stop along trips anyway because that helps alleviate drowsiness.

By limiting distractions, you’ll have more time to react to dangers on the road.

“If somebody is unable to maintain their lane, then that’s a clear sign that there’s an issue there,” said Burkett.

In any situation, troopers advise pulling off until it’s safe and never passing a dangerous driver.

ALEA says there will be extra troopers monitoring roads Wednesday through Sunday.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight fire damaged an abandoned Montgomery hotel.
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Suspect identified in Dothan double murder, in custody
Troopers said the crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on County Road 28, about 13 miles...
Woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County
Two people were injured in an early Saturday morning shooting on Dalraida Road.
2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the wreck happened around 11 p.m. on Hwy. 80, about...
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Selma

Latest News

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has a bold warning for those looking to shoplift in Alabama.
CrimeStoppers to expose Black Friday shoplifters on social media
If you need help heating your home this winter, applications for the Low-income Home Energy...
Alabama gets $97.7 million for energy assistance program
Montgomery police and fire crews searched for a missing juvenile in the 1800 block of Astrid...
Missing juvenile found unresponsive in Montgomery neighborhood
Alex Harvey is charged with second-degree arson in connection to a fire outside Deja Vu...
Homeless man admits setting fire outside Montgomery pool hall, investigators say