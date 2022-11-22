Advertise
Coats for Comfort provides warmth for those the Salvation Army serves

Each year, WSFA 12 News, Henig Furs and Jim Massey's Cleaners partner to collect new and used coats for the Salvation Army.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is teaming up with Henig Furs, Jim Massey’s Cleaners and The Salvation Army for the annual Coats for Comfort drive.

We are asking folks to donate coats to The Salvation Army by dropping them off at the following locations between now and Dec. 15th:

For every 12 coats donated, Henig Furs will donate a new coat to the drive.

