Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

CrimeStoppers to expose Black Friday shoplifters online

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has a bold warning for those looking to shoplift in Alabama.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has a bold warning for those looking to shoplift in Alabama.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A record 166.3 million shoppers are expected this Thanksgiving weekend, according to the National Retail Federation, meaning more people for criminals to target this Black Friday

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has a bold warning for those looking to shoplift in Alabama.

“We’re going to make you really famous,” said Tony Garrett with CrimeStoppers. “We’re going to put you on our Facebook page, on our website, and more than likely it’ll probably be shown to about 25,000 to 41,000 people.”

The organization works with over 70 law enforcement agencies in the state to put criminals behind bars.

“Montgomery, Prattville, Troy, Wetumpka, for example,” Garrett said. “They try to go ahead and ramp up their security around this time.”

More security will only increase the chance of getting caught. There are also things shoppers can do to protect themselves.

To avoid being targeted, shop in groups and do not carry too much cash or expensive jewelry.

Consumers should be careful how they hold your credit card in public. People should make sure to cover up their name and numbers.

“There may be people that are waiting in line that may be able to take a photo or just write down your information,” Garrett said.

While people shop, they are urged to lock their car doors and never leave valuables, like guns, inside.

“It’s a known fact that the majority of guns that are out there on the street come from home burglaries and vehicle burglaries,” Garrett said.

Garrett expects more burglaries in the area after Black Friday, when people bring their Christmas gifts back home. He is reminding the public not to post too much personal information on social media. If a criminal knows an individual is away on vacation, their home may be targeted.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight fire damaged an abandoned Montgomery hotel.
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Suspect identified in Dothan double murder, in custody
Troopers said the crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on County Road 28, about 13 miles...
Woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County
Two people were injured in an early Saturday morning shooting on Dalraida Road.
2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the wreck happened around 11 p.m. on Hwy. 80, about...
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Selma

Latest News

ALEA offers holiday driving tips
If you need help heating your home this winter, applications for the Low-income Home Energy...
Alabama gets $97.7 million for energy assistance program
Montgomery police and fire crews searched for a missing juvenile in the 1800 block of Astrid...
Missing juvenile found unresponsive in Montgomery neighborhood
Alex Harvey is charged with second-degree arson in connection to a fire outside Deja Vu...
Homeless man admits setting fire outside Montgomery pool hall, investigators say