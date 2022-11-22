Heading back toward 70⁰ as rain chances build

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The very chilly stretch of weather has ended here in Central Alabama. There are no frosts or freezes in the forecast through at least the next 7-10 days. There are also plenty of 60s and 70s in the forecast!

Today will bring more cloud cover compared to yesterday. It will stay dry though, with highs in the middle 60s. After starting in the 40s tomorrow, look for afternoon highs in the lower 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Finally going back above average for a change.

Temperatures will be in the middle 60s to lower 70s. (WSFA 12 News)

Lower 70s are again in the forecast for Thanksgiving. The difference will be more cloud cover. Skies will likely be mainly cloudy throughout the day. Rain should hold off until 4-5 p.m. for most all of us. After the sun goes down the chance of wet weather will rapidly increase for Central Alabama as a large area of rain moves in from Mississippi.

Rain is likely Thanksgiving night and on Black Friday. Those rain chances have been upped as a result of increased confidence in wet weather during that time. Rain chances have also been upped Friday night and Saturday as a secondary push of wet weather is looking more likely.

Rain is likely late Thursday through Saturday evening. (WSFA 12 News)

Let us say this: It will not rain the entire time between Thanksgiving evening and Saturday evening. There will be breaks, and there may even be some peeks of sunshine in the mix. What will happen is plenty of rain for the area. A solid 1-2″ of rain will fall, with the potential for an isolated higher amount. Despite this, flooding is not anticipated due to a dry ground and the rain falling over a 48-hour period.

There could also be some thunderstorms thrown in, but the risk of anything strong to severe is very, very low as we see it now. The ingredients simply won’t all be there for that.

Rain totals will be in the 1.5" to 3" range between Thursday evening and Saturday evening. (WSFA 12 News)

The good news is that temperatures won’t be too chilly while it’s raining. Highs should stay in the middle to upper 60s for Black Friday and Saturday. A minor step back in the temperature department will occur Sunday behind the rain, but it comes with abundant sunshine.

High temps on Sunday will reach the lower and middle 60s under entirely sunny skies. Sunshine continues as next week gets underway. Daily highs will be in the 60s and 70s next week, and overnight lows will hold tight in the 40s and 50s.

