Homeless man admits setting fire outside Montgomery pool hall, investigators say

Alex Harvey is charged with second-degree arson in connection to a fire outside Deja Vu Billiards in Montgomery on Nov. 18, 2022.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A homeless man is facing an arson charge following a fire outside a Montgomery business late last week.

The fire was in a trash can outside in front of Deja Vu Billiards on N. Burbank Drive, according to the affidavit. Fire crews and the State Bureau of Investigation responded around 7:30 a.m. Friday. They said there was “moderate to heavy smoke and soot damage to the brick columns, awning, and upper portions of the store front.”

Investigators said the fire was extinguished before it got past the building’s exterior. The business was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

Investigators identified the suspect as 37-year-old Alex Harvey. According to the affidavit, Harvey got angry after firefighters extinguished a different fire he started to keep warm about two hours before the pool hall incident. Harvey allegedly told them, “I’m going to make you all pay for extinguishing the fire.”

After the Deja Vu fire, Harvey was found in the 6300 block of Atlanta Highway. He was brought in for questioning where he allegedly admitting starting the trash can fire with a cigarette lighter.

Investigators say Harvey also admitted to starting a fire under a bridge on North Eastern Boulevard and another behind CSL PLasma on Eastdale Circle. The dates of those fires was not in the court filing.

He was only charged for the fire outside Deja Vu, which was a second-degree arson charge, His bail is $20,000.

