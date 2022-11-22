Advertise
Idle cars proving to be a target for would be thieves

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Car theft is up 12% in Birmingham this year, with over a thousand cars stolen in 2022 already.

Unfortunately, officers say some of you are making it easier for would be thieves.

It seems easy enough, but by simply removing your keys from the vehicle, you make your vehicle much more secure.

Birmingham Police Department Sergeant Monica Law says when vehicles are left on and unattended, they become huge targets.

These “car idling thefts” are on the rise and typically grow in frequency as the temperatures drop.

BPD has already seen an increase and expect thefts to grow as we get closer to the winter.

An unsettling thought for law enforcement due to how much valuable information and items we keep inside our cars.

“When you think about all of the things that are in your vehicles. Access to your home maybe through a garage door opener, maybe your other keys that are attached to your car key. Your address is often on your registration. So it can leave the door open to a number of things that we don’t want to happen to anyone,” said Sergeant Law.

Of course when you leave your vehicle, regardless for how short a period of time, you need to lock it and keep your valuables safe.

