Iron Ruck march set to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention

Members of Alabama’s Challenge and Operation Iron Ruck pose with a proclamation from Governor...
Members of Alabama’s Challenge and Operation Iron Ruck pose with a proclamation from Governor Kay Ivey.(Source: Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As many people begin to focus on Thanksgiving, good meals and time with family, there’s a group of student veterans from the University of Alabama and Auburn University setting all that - and intense rivalry - aside in order to focus on an important cause.

Those students, from UA’s Crimson Legion and the Auburn Veterans Service Association, will take part in the annual 2022 Operation Iron Ruck march to shine the light of awareness on veteran suicide prevention. Starting Wednesday, they’ll set out on a 151-mile journey from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa ahead of the biggest rivalry game of the year; the Iron Bowl.

“It speaks volumes that the Alabama and Auburn student veterans’ associations set aside their rivalry during the week of the Iron Bowl to work together in raising awareness about veteran suicide,” said Kent Davis, who serves as the Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs and Co-Chair of Alabama’s Challenge.

More than 10% of Alabama’s population, or about 400,000 are veterans, but they make up a disproportionate 18% of suicides.

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a proclamation declaring Nov. 23, 2022 as Operation Iron Ruck Day in the state of Alabama.

“The sacrifice of our military men and women never ends in combat. Even when our military members return home, many struggle with the impacts of the war in exchange for our protected freedoms,” Ivey said. “Watching our state’s student veterans set aside their collegiate rivalries, unite and take part in this challenging journey to bring greater awareness to veteran suicide is admirable and demonstrates that our loyalty to the veteran community is recognizably strong in Alabama.”

They’ll carry some important items on their journey including 22 blank dog tags. They’ll also wear 22-pound rucksacks holding donated items to be delivered to charities that help the state’s veteran population.

“Many veterans, myself included, personally know another veteran or service member who have succumbed to suicide,” said Clayton Buchanan with the Auburn Student Veterans Association. “On average, 17 veterans commit suicide daily. Through Operation Iron Ruck and the collaboration of the student veterans of Auburn and Alabama, it truly shows that the veteran community is strong and committed to take care of our brothers and sisters until seventeen becomes zero.”

“The life of almost every veteran and service members has been touched by suicide in some way,” said Tiffany Laurie with the Alabama Crimson Legion. “This year hits close to home as our community lost a veteran recently, so this year we ruck in honor of this veteran and their family.”

If you or a loved one are battling depression or having thoughts of suicide, you are encouraged to call The Veterans Crisis Line at 9-8-8 to speak to trained counselors and access immediately available resources.

