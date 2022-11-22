Juvenile in custody, victim identified in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victim in Monday’s fatal shooting and say a juvenile suspect is now in custody.

According to police, Nathan Miller, 20, died on the scene Monday afternoon in the area of Villas Lane.

WSFA 12 News found the scene at an apartment complex, although the name was not immediately clear.

MPD says a juvenile has been taken into custody and charges are pending.

No other information surrounding the case has been publicly released. Police ask individuals who may have information to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 334-625-4000 or MPD at 334-625-2831.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.