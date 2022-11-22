Advertise
Juvenile in custody, victim identified in Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police say a man was shot and killed in the 5700 block of Villas Lane on Nov. 21,...
Montgomery police say a man was shot and killed in the 5700 block of Villas Lane on Nov. 21, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victim in Monday’s fatal shooting and say a juvenile suspect is now in custody.

According to police, Nathan Miller, 20, died on the scene Monday afternoon in the area of Villas Lane.

WSFA 12 News found the scene at an apartment complex, although the name was not immediately clear.

MPD says a juvenile has been taken into custody and charges are pending.

No other information surrounding the case has been publicly released. Police ask individuals who may have information to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 334-625-4000 or MPD at 334-625-2831.

