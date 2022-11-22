Advertise
Missing juvenile found unresponsive in Montgomery neighborhood

Montgomery police and fire crews searched for a missing juvenile in the 1800 block of Astrid Place West on Nov. 21, 2022.
Montgomery police and fire crews searched for a missing juvenile in the 1800 block of Astrid Place West on Nov. 21, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile who was reported missing in Montgomery is now in the hospital.

Police Sgt. Tina McGriff said officer and fire medics responded to the missing call in the 1800 block of Astrid Place West around 4:10 p.m. Monday. She said after a police search was initiated, the juvenile was found unresponsive in the same block.

McGriff did not specify where the juvenile was found.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

