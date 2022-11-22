Missing juvenile found unresponsive in Montgomery neighborhood

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile who was reported missing in Montgomery is now in the hospital.

Police Sgt. Tina McGriff said officer and fire medics responded to the missing call in the 1800 block of Astrid Place West around 4:10 p.m. Monday. She said after a police search was initiated, the juvenile was found unresponsive in the same block.

McGriff did not specify where the juvenile was found.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

