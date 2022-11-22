Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Retired state trooper accused of selling items he stole from crash scene, officials say

David Eugene McAlhany, 59, is charged with misconduct in office and petit larceny.
David Eugene McAlhany, 59, is charged with misconduct in office and petit larceny.(Greenville County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A retired state trooper in South Carolina is accused of stealing items from the scene of a crash and selling those items for money, according to officials.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that 59-year-old David Eugene McAlhany has been charged with misconduct in office and petit larceny.

McAlhany was working as a trooper for the South Carolina Department of Public Safety at the time he was investigating the crash back in November 2011. He has since retired.

SLED agents said McAlhany stole personal property from the vehicle, failed to document those items, and later sold them for his own personal gain.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety asked SLED to investigate the situation.

McAlhany was taken into custody and booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Dothan double murder suspect in custody
Montgomery police and fire crews search for a missing toddler in the 1800 block of Astrid Place...
Missing Montgomery toddler found Monday night dies from injuries
Montgomery police say a man was shot and killed in the 5700 block of Villas Lane on Nov. 21,...
1 killed, 1 injured in separate Monday Montgomery shootings, police say
Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Former Alabama lawmaker indicted on sex abuse charge
Alex Harvey is charged with second-degree arson in connection to a fire outside Deja Vu...
Homeless man admits setting fire outside Montgomery pool hall, investigators say

Latest News

Crews have responded to a reported helicopter crash on Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.
LIVE: 2 dead in helicopter crash on interstate in Charlotte, N.C.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla....
Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
Montgomery police say a man was shot and killed in the 5700 block of Villas Lane on Nov. 21,...
Juvenile in custody, victim identified in Montgomery shooting
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Fatal helicopter crash in North Carolina
A family passes a Christmas tree while checking their bags for a flight at Logan International...
Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits