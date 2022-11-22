Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage

The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.(TSA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – A TSA officer was shocked to find a family’s pet stowed inside a checked bag at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

According to a spokesperson for TSA, the orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.

The traveler said the cat belonged to someone else in his household, TSA explained in a tweet.

A TSA spokesperson said the cat has been returned safely to its home.

If you have questions on what you can bring, TSA has a list of items you can pack in carry-on and checked baggage posted on its website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Dothan double murder suspect in custody
Montgomery police and fire crews search for a missing toddler in the 1800 block of Astrid Place...
Missing Montgomery toddler found Monday night dies from injuries
Montgomery police say a man was shot and killed in the 5700 block of Villas Lane on Nov. 21,...
1 killed, 1 injured in separate Monday Montgomery shootings, police say
Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Former Alabama lawmaker indicted on sex abuse charge
Alex Harvey is charged with second-degree arson in connection to a fire outside Deja Vu...
Homeless man admits setting fire outside Montgomery pool hall, investigators say

Latest News

A worker secures a damaged SUV to a flatbed tow truck outside an Apple store, Monday, Nov. 21,...
Man charged with reckless homicide in Apple store crash
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
LIVE: Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.
File Graphic
AP sources: Biden to extend student loan pause
FILE - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham testified Tuesday before a special grand jury that's...
US Sen. Lindsey Graham questioned in Georgia election probe
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla....
Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress