Turkey Day Classic events, parade information

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Turkey Day Classic is approaching fast!

Ahead of the big game are several events and the parade. While events have been ongoing this week, you still have a chance to join in on the fun.

Tuesday at The Nest, a 10-Year After Hours reception will take place starting at 6 p.m., followed by the ASU Choir Concert at True Divine Baptist Church at 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, an Alumni Reunion Brunch will take place at the student center from 10 a.m. until noon. Tickets are required for this event and can be purchased at this link. The National Alumni Association will also hold a mini-conference at the Student Theater Center from noon until 2 p.m.

Later, a pep rally will occur at Hornet Stadium at 4 p.m., followed by the Turkey Day Classic Music Fest. The music fest will feature artists like Johnny Gill, Doug E. Fresh, After 7 and Lin Rountree. Tickets are also required for this event and can be purchased at this link.

Thursday, the Turkey Day Classic Parade, a community-wide event, will begin at 9 a.m. Thousands of families, students, and alumni will line the streets to witness the pageantry, music, sights, and sounds of what has become one of the most anticipated holiday festivities. Several streets downtown will be blocked off for the parade, so please take that into consideration.

After the parade, there is a block party and hornet walk, all leading up to the big game between Alabama State and the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff.

Kickoff for the big game is at 2 p.m. at ASU Stadium.

