Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Woman arrested for burning down boyfriend’s house, sheriff’s office says

Texas officials said Senaida Soto, 23, was arrested after she burned her boyfriend's house down.
Texas officials said Senaida Soto, 23, was arrested after she burned her boyfriend's house down.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – Police in Texas arrested a 23-year-old woman for allegedly burning down the house of her boyfriend.

Senaida Soto was charged with one count of burglary and one count of arson.

Texas firefighters responded to a home in Bexar County early Sunday morning after the owner said Soto had broken into the home and set it on fire. She also reportedly stole some items from the house.

In a Facebook post, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Soto was in a romantic relationship with a family member of the homeowner.

Officials said Soto had FaceTimed her boyfriend when another woman answered his phone. This woman was identified as a relative of the boyfriend.

Soto became upset that another woman answered her boyfriend’s phone and went to the boyfriend’s home. That’s when officials said she lit the couch in the living room on fire.

Video captured the fire spreading from the couch and causing the house to go up in flames. The sheriff’s office said more than $50,000 in damages was caused by the fire.

Authorities also said Soto texted her boyfriend while the house was on fire, saying “I hope your house is okay.”

Officials investigated the arson and issued two warrants for Soto’s arrest. She was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police and fire crews search for a missing toddler in the 1800 block of Astrid Place...
Missing Montgomery toddler found Monday night dies
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Dothan double murder suspect in custody
Montgomery police say a man was shot and killed in the 5700 block of Villas Lane on Nov. 21,...
1 killed, 1 injured in separate Monday Montgomery shootings, police say
Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Former Alabama lawmaker indicted on sex abuse charge
Alex Harvey is charged with second-degree arson in connection to a fire outside Deja Vu...
Homeless man admits setting fire outside Montgomery pool hall, investigators say

Latest News

FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021,...
Oath Keepers jury home for weekend after deliberations start
Montgomery police and fire crews search for a missing toddler in the 1800 block of Astrid Place...
Missing Montgomery toddler found Monday night dies
The five victims of the mass shooting at Club Q were identified as 35-year-old Ashley Paugh,...
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas
An elderly woman cooks food on a gas burner during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov....
‘Stock up on blankets’: Ukrainians brace for bleak winter