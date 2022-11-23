Alabama fire marshal offers turkey frying safety tips

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to the National Fire Protection Association, firefighters in America respond to more than 1,000 fires caused by deep fryers, costing people with more than $15 million in property damage or even deaths.

State Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen says fires happen all the time, which is why it’s important to be cautious.

“I would say whatever you’re doing, whether it be in the kitchen, or something outside, on the grill, turkey fryer, whatever you’re doing, do not leave it unattended,” said Pilgreen.

Pilgreen suggests limiting distractions.

With more people visiting your home or even calling to wish you a happy holiday, incidents can occur in seconds.

When getting your fryer ready, experts say to make sure it’s a safe distance from your home to prevent from catching anything valuable on fire.

“Make sure you’re using the proper oil that will heat up to that boiling temperature without causing a problem,” said Pilgreen.

Pilgreen also said to make sure the bird is fully thawed out before putting it in boiling grease.

“You want the holidays to be a festive time, a joyous time with all your families and friends,” said Pilgreen. “You do not want something that is totally preventable to create a tragic event.”

If an incident does occur, extinguishing a grease fire with water will only make the flames grow. For smaller fires, use baking soda or salt. It’s best to have a fire extinguisher on hand, just in case.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.