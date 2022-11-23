Alabama State Hornets talk football ahead of 98th annual Turkey Day Classic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are gearing up to take on the University of Arkansas at Pine-Bluff in the 98th Turkey Day Classic game!

The classic is one of the nation’s oldest HBCU football classics and takes place each year on Thanksgiving Day.

Ahead of the big game, Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. will talk about how the team is preparing for the game. WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage of this news conference online, on our mobile news app and on Facebook.

There are several events planned ahead of the game. You can find all the details for those and more at this link.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.